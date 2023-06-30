Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Jungle-Themed Saree At UK India Week Event In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023

Being the fashion icon that actress Sonam Kapoor is, it goes without saying that she never disappoints

Sonam attended the UK India Week event, hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, wearing a gorgeous saree

The actress shared several stunning pictures on her official Instagram account

Sonam opted for a brown and green saree with floral and animal prints. She completed her look with an animal-print stole

The Gulkaari saree featured some of the finest embroideries and weaves

"Went for the India global forum fireside chat with dearest @authoramish at the gorgeous Nehru Centre at South Audley street. Representing in a lovey Sari by a talented designer @pankai_s_heritage," she captioned her post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in the film Blind

