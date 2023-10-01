Sonam Kapoor Is A Vision In White At BoF 500 Gala In Paris

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor made India proud as she attended the Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 gala in Paris
The actress looked divine in Valentino gown with coral embellishments from the label's Resort 2024 Collection
She added a pop of colour to her outfit with chunky and dramatic earrings
The official handle of BoF 500 described Sonam: "She gained recognition as a successful actress for her roles in “Raanjhanaa” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” which earned her various best actress nominations and she joined the index in 2013."
She looked etheral in the flawless gown, and her million-dollar smile only added to her beauty
She even posed for a picture with American singer-songwriter Usher at the gala event
The BoF gala is held every year to honour those who influence world fashion and are hailed as trendsetters
