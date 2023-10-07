Sonam Bajwa Leaves Her Pants Unbuttoned In These Sultry Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
Actress Sonam Bajwa who rose to fame after working in prominent Punjabi and South Indian films shared a series of sultry pictures on Instagram.
Sonam posed in a black co-ord set and wore a pair of blue jeans but left them unbuttoned.
She wrote in the caption, “Raw shots (no edits) from yesterday evening.”
Sonam flaunted her long voluminous tresses and kept the makeup minimal focussing on her dewy and radiant skin.
Sonam Bajwa started her career as a model and later transitioned into acting.
In the Punjabi film industry, she has appeared in numerous successful films, gaining recognition and popularity for her performances.
Some of her notable Punjabi films include "Punjab 1984," "Super Singh," "Carry On Jatta 2," and "Nikka Zaildar," among others.