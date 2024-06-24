Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Khan Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Kajol, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend

By: Sachin T | June 24, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The beautiful couple's wedding reception was attended by numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi
Salman Khan, who reportedly played cupid in Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story, reached the venue amid tight security
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Kajol was spotted at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception. She looked beautiful in a golden-black colour saree.
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Aparshakti Khurana attended the couple's wedding and was spotted in a classy black suit with black glasses
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Fardeen Khan was also spotted in a black suit at Sonakshi's wedding.
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan arrived at the couple's wedding reception with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi wore a traditional white dress to her friend's wedding bash
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Poonam Dhillon arrived to give blessings to the couple
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Sangeeta Bijlani wore a gorgeous heavily embroidered lehenga and looked ravishing
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Saira Banu was captured posing for the camera in a simple look as she made a rare appearance
Raveena Tandon, the beautiful actress, wore an Indo-western dress with chunky Jewellery
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Mirzapur's actor Ali Fazal was spotted with Richa Chadha at Sonakshi's wedding reception
Photos by: Varinder Chawla
Arbaaz Khan was seen with niece Alizeh Agnihotri at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception
Photos by: Varinder Chawla