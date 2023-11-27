Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her Infectious Smile In A Red Suit

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha danced her heart out as her show Dahaad won an award on Sunday

She took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos in which she can be seen clearly over the moon

Sonakshi looked like a sight to behold in a red suit with intricate embroidery

She paired her outfit with a golden and white choker and kept her hair down with minimal makeup

Sonakshi was seen showing her best moves at what looked like a wedding and she was seen beaming with joy

On the work front, she will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

