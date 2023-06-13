Soha Ali Khan’s Daughter Inaaya’s Quality Time With Grandmother Sharmila Tagore: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu jyst got to spend some lovely time with her granny Sharmila Tagore.

Instagram

Soha shared heartwarming pictures on social media, showcasing Inaaya and Sharmila engaging in various activities together.

Instagram

The pictures captured several moments like the duo doing yoga toegether...

Instagram

Enjoying a meal where Sharmila fed her with her own hands

Instagram

And Inaaya looking at an album of black-and-white pictures, likely featuring her late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Instagram

Sharing the photos, Soha expressed the significance of spending time with grandparents, and how it brings the opportunity to learn, experience unconditional love, and have pure fun.

Instagram

Fans also expressed their love for the genuine and real moments shared by Soha and appreciated her as an amazing mother.

Instagram

Soha, the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. She often shares glimpses of her family life, including her husband, daughter Inaaya, and her mother, Sharmila Tagore, on social media.

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan's Maldives vacation in pictures
Find out More