Soha Ali Khan’s Daughter Inaaya’s Quality Time With Grandmother Sharmila Tagore: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu jyst got to spend some lovely time with her granny Sharmila Tagore.
Soha shared heartwarming pictures on social media, showcasing Inaaya and Sharmila engaging in various activities together.
The pictures captured several moments like the duo doing yoga toegether...
Enjoying a meal where Sharmila fed her with her own hands
And Inaaya looking at an album of black-and-white pictures, likely featuring her late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Sharing the photos, Soha expressed the significance of spending time with grandparents, and how it brings the opportunity to learn, experience unconditional love, and have pure fun.
Fans also expressed their love for the genuine and real moments shared by Soha and appreciated her as an amazing mother.
Soha, the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. She often shares glimpses of her family life, including her husband, daughter Inaaya, and her mother, Sharmila Tagore, on social media.
