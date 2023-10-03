Soha Ali Khan's Adorable Moments With Inaaya Naumi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Soha Ali Khan is seen dressed in pink shirt while Inaaya wore a purple dress.
Photo Via Instagram
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi gave major mother-daughter fashion goals.
Photo Via Instagram
Twinning and winning! Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi wore white ethnic outfits.
Photo Via Instagram
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi can be seen enjoying a bubble bath together.
Photo Via Instagram
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi can be seen relaxing and pampering themselves at home.
Photo Via Instagram
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi headed to a vacay together.
Photo Via Instagram
Soha Ali Khan sweetly kissed Inaaya's cheeks as they posed for the photo.
Photo Via Instagram