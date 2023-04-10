Sneak peek into Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's jungle-themed bedroom

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently gave a sneak-peek into daughter Samisha's jungle-themed bedroom
Sushmita often shares videos and pictures with her family on Instagram
Shilpa called the colourful jungle-themed bedroom 'perfect' for Samisha
The walls are painted with animals including an elephant and a giraffe as well as butterflies
It also has a cute bunk bed
The room is filled with soft toys and cute wallpapers
The room has shades of blue, pink and white. It also has a mini sofa near the window
It also has a small balcony which gives a view of the trees and surrounding area
Shilpa welcomed Samisha through surrogacy in February 2020
Thanks For Reading!