Sneak peek into Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's jungle-themed bedroom

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently gave a sneak-peek into daughter Samisha's jungle-themed bedroom

Shilpa called the colourful jungle-themed bedroom 'perfect' for Samisha

The walls are painted with animals including an elephant and a giraffe as well as butterflies

It also has a cute bunk bed

The room is filled with soft toys and cute wallpapers

The room has shades of blue, pink and white. It also has a mini sofa near the window

It also has a small balcony which gives a view of the trees and surrounding area

Shilpa welcomed Samisha through surrogacy in February 2020

