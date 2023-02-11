Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return to Mumbai ahead of wedding reception

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 11, 2023
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai on February 11
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The newlyweds were spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday evening
Kiara looked stunning in a yellow dress. She completed her look with high heels and flaunted sindoor on her forehead
On the other hand, Sidharth looked handsome in off-white kurta-pyjama
They were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi
They will reportedly host a wedding wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12
The reception will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities and industrialists
The couple returned from Sidharth's hometown Delhi, where they hosted a party for friends and family members on February 10
Thanks For Reading!