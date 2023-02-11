Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return to Mumbai ahead of wedding reception

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 11, 2023

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai on February 11

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The newlyweds were spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday evening

Kiara looked stunning in a yellow dress. She completed her look with high heels and flaunted sindoor on her forehead

On the other hand, Sidharth looked handsome in off-white kurta-pyjama

They were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi

They will reportedly host a wedding wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12

The reception will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities and industrialists

The couple returned from Sidharth's hometown Delhi, where they hosted a party for friends and family members on February 10

Thanks For Reading!

List of 10 most-followed South actors on Instagram
Find out More