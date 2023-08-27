Sidharth Malhotra Holds Kiara Advani Close As They Enjoy Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023

One of the most adorable jodis of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were spotted in the city on Saturday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two started the weekend on the right note as the lovebirds enjoyed a dinner date at a posh Mumbai restaurant

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sidharth looked handsome in a blue t-shirt and pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kiara, on the other hand, was a vision in white in a cute little dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Sidharth and Kiara stepped out of the restaurant hand-in-hand after their dinner date

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They stopped and posed for the eager paparazzi as well

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple was seen blushing as the paps pulled their legs and showered them with compliments

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sidharth held his wife close as they proceeded towards their car and zoomed off

Photo by Varinder Chawla

