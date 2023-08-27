Sidharth Malhotra Holds Kiara Advani Close As They Enjoy Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
One of the most adorable jodis of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were spotted in the city on Saturday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two started the weekend on the right note as the lovebirds enjoyed a dinner date at a posh Mumbai restaurant
Sidharth looked handsome in a blue t-shirt and pants
Kiara, on the other hand, was a vision in white in a cute little dress
Both Sidharth and Kiara stepped out of the restaurant hand-in-hand after their dinner date
They stopped and posed for the eager paparazzi as well
The couple was seen blushing as the paps pulled their legs and showered them with compliments
Sidharth held his wife close as they proceeded towards their car and zoomed off
