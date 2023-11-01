Siddharth Mallya's Romantic Photos With Fiancé Jasmine

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)"
Twinning and winning! Siddharth Mallya and Jasmine stunned in brown outfits as they posed for a photo.
Siddharth Mallya adorably kissed his ladylove Jasmine on his cheeks as they posed at a stunning location.
Siddharth Mallya proposed to his ladylove at a Halloween party recently in Los Angeles, California.
Siddharth Mallya and Jasmine made their relationship official on social media in 2022.