Shruti Haasan Spotted With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
Actress Shruti Haasan was spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai on Friday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The couple twinned in black outfits
The actress hugged him at the airport and they were seen walking hand-in-hand
Reportedly, Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator
He is also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative
Shruti has been in a steady relationship with Santanu for a couple of years now
On the work front, Shruti's Waltair Veerayya released in January. She will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas
