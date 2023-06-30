Shruti Haasan Spotted With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023

Actress Shruti Haasan was spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai on Friday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The couple twinned in black outfits

The actress hugged him at the airport and they were seen walking hand-in-hand

Reportedly, Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator

He is also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative

Shruti has been in a steady relationship with Santanu for a couple of years now

On the work front, Shruti's Waltair Veerayya released in January. She will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas

