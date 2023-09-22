Shilpa Shetty Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai As Sukhee Releases

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
Shilpa Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai as he film, Sukhee hit the big screens today.
Sunanda Shetty, Shilpa Shett's mother also joined the actress.
The mother-duo daughter donned ethnic outfits as they visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty is also seen clicking a selfie at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty posed for a picture with Pooja Shetty, who also visited Lalbaugcha Raja.
Shilpa Shetty and Pooja Hegde seeked blessings from Bappa.
Shilpa Shetty and Pooja Hegde flaunted their happy smiles as they posed for the paparazzi, who were also present at Lalbaugcha Raja.
