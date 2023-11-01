Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Dalal At Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Suniel Shetty's wife Mana Shetty arrived at Sunita Kapoor's residence in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Harbhajan Singh's wife, actress Geeta Basra Singh wore a red saree for Karwa Chauth celebrations at Sunita Kapoor's home in Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor stuns in a saree as she arrives at her father Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Varun Dhawan's mother, David Dhawan's wife Karuna Dhawan wore a pastel green ethnic suit for the celebrations.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also made an appearance at Sunita Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked stunning in a fuchsia pink saree.
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal wore a lilac lehenga set for Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Film producer Sunil Lulla's wife Krishika Lulla was also seen.
Dressed in a kurta, Anil Kapoor stepped outside his residence to pose for the paparazzi.