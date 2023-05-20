Shilpa Chaku Handoo from Jammu and Kashmir crowned Mrs India Universal 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
Shilpa Chaku Handoo,, a girl hailing from Jammu & Kashmir has been crowned with 'Mrs. India Universal 2023' title, organised by Dreamz Productions.
Several celebs graced the show as juries. Former Miss India & actress Neha Dhupia, along with Roadies fame Prince Narula, also graced the event.
Dreamz Production House is well known in fashion industry and their team visited around over 20 cities to audition contestants, chose 101 candidates and finally Shilpa won the title on the grand finale.
Raj from Lucknow and Pooja Pandita from Delhi secured the position of first and second runner up.
In her acceptance speech, Shilpa thanked her well-wishers, supporters and her family for always being by her side and providing her with confidence, courage and determination to succeed despite many hardships.
She was dressed in a shining black gown while being crowned as MRS. India Universal 2023.
The winners of this beauty pageant will receive a chance to participate in reality shows, music videos, web series and many more.
We congratulate Shilpa Chaku Handoo fpr her marvelous achievement!
