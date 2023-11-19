Sheynnis Palacio Crowned Miss Universe 2023: All You Need To Know About 23-Year-Old Model From Nicaragua

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2023
Sheynnis Palacio has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2023, which was held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Photo Via Instagram
Sheynnis Palacio is an 23-year-old mental health activist and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua.
Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged the first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event.
Sheynnis Palacio has been previously crowned Miss Nicaragua 2023. She became the first Nicaraguan to win Miss Universe.
American singer-songwriter John Legend performed his popular track All of Me at the ceremony.
Sheynnis Palacios has also participated in Miss World 2021 as Miss World Nicaragua 2020, finishing in the Top 40.
Meanwhile, at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, contestants from 84 countries participated and created history.
Born in 2000, Sheynnis Palacios is a TV host and model.