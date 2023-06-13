Sharvari Wagh Birthday: Hottest Photos Of The Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh will celebrate her 26th birthday on June 14. on the occasion, take a look at some of her hottest photos on Instagram
Sharvari has often made headlines for her sense of fashion
Her acting career in Bollywood set off with The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020
From the very young age of 16, she has been an active model
Before acting in films, she worked as an assistant director in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
In 2020, she did her first photoshoot for the Filmfare magazine along with Sunny Kaushal. Both the actors have been spotted together numerous times and are even rumoured to be dating.
Sharvari owns a pet dog and her hobbies include dancing and travelling.
Even though she has done only a few movies in the industry, she has tasted fame for her bold style statements.
She has also received Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut
Sharvari comes from a Maharashtrian family. Shiv Sena veteran, Manohar Joshi, who was the 13th Speaker of the Lok Sabha is her maternal grandfather.
