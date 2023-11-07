Shanaya Kapoor's Maldives Diaries In Pictures: From Scuba Diving To Beach Days

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is enjoying in Maldives and her latest pictures are a proof of the fun she had at the exotic location
Shanaya celebrated her 24th birthday, on November 3, in Maldives and the star kid has been sharing breathtaking visuals from the tropical paradise
Maldives is a haven for water sports enthusiasts. Shanaya made the most of her vacation and explored different water activities, including scuba diving
Shanaya also went jet-skiing at the exotic location
Shanaya's photos offer a glimpse of the crystal-clear waters and stunning white-sand beaches
For one of the days on the beach, Shanaya opted for a yellow crinkle chiffon printed floral skirt and matching bikini top
One of the photos also shows her wearing a blue and green pleated satin ribbon skirt with royal blue bikini top
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's film. She also has Karan Johar's Bedhadak in the pipeline
