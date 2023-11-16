Shanaya Kapoor Serves Glam In Black Sheer Shimmer Dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Shanaya Kapoor recently attended a welcome party hosted by Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai home for football legend David Beckham.
Photo Via Instagram
Many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, among others attended the party in Mumbai.
For the party, Shanaya Kapoor served glam in a stunning black sheer outfit with a basic black high-waisted bikini set under it.
Shanaya Kapoor's outfit was from Giambattista Valli Official and her heels were from Steve Madden. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri.
Shanaya Kapoor opted for a sleek bun, which complemented her outfit.
While fans still wait for her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor is known to pull off style effortlessly like no one else.
Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.
Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Shanaya Kapoor has also made a cameo in Netflix's web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring her mother, Maheep Kapoor and father Sanjay Kapoor, among others.