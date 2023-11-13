Shahid Kapoor Kisses His 'Jaan' Mira Rajput In These Romantic Diwali Pictures: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are known for engaging in PDA on social media much to the delight of their fans

Instagram: Shahid Kapoor

In his recent share on the Gram, the actor shared some cute pictures of the couple from their Diwali celebrations with the caption 'Meri Jaan' refering to wife Mira. This picture particularly has our hearts

Shahid, who will be next seen the cop flick Deva, was seen sporting a a crew cut, while Mira looked elegant in a printed saree

Since their marriage in July 2015, the couple have remained a beautiful example of an arranged union done right

Meanwhile, Shahid has been winning the fashion police over with his festive looks

This all-black ensemble in particular, is our favourite from the actor's Diwali style files

