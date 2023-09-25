Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan & Others At Aman Gill's Wedding Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023

Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward as they graced the wedding bash of filmmaker Aman Gill. Shahid Kapoor flaunted his Haider look with wife Mira Rajput by his side

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday looked classy in a white mini bodycon dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, went for an all-black look for the bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra too attended the party wearing a black jacket

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a rare appearance at the bash wearing a blue kurta

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Taapsee Pannu was a vision in white in a white saree with frills

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in black shirt and jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife Natasha Dalal and they were all smiles as they posed for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black and white

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar chose to wear a quirky black shirt for the night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhushan Kumar wore the same shirt as Karan, but in blue colour

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonam Bajwa exuded Barbie vibes in a pink floor-length gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

