Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan & Others At Aman Gill's Wedding Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward as they graced the wedding bash of filmmaker Aman Gill. Shahid Kapoor flaunted his Haider look with wife Mira Rajput by his side
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday looked classy in a white mini bodycon dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, went for an all-black look for the bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra too attended the party wearing a black jacket
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a rare appearance at the bash wearing a blue kurta
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Taapsee Pannu was a vision in white in a white saree with frills
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in black shirt and jeans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife Natasha Dalal and they were all smiles as they posed for the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black and white
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Karan Johar chose to wear a quirky black shirt for the night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bhushan Kumar wore the same shirt as Karan, but in blue colour
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sonam Bajwa exuded Barbie vibes in a pink floor-length gown
Photo by Varinder Chawla
