Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol And Others Attend Producer Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | December 21, 2023
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and several celebs arrived at the grand 60th birthday bash of producer Anand Pandit
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The Dunki actor looked dapper in a black suit
Salman Khan also arrived wearing a classic suit paired with an electric blue shirt
Kajol looked radiant in a shimmering powder blue saree
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff also pose with the birthday man
Hrithik Roshan arrived with father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan
Handsome men Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff look uber stylish in black
Manoj Bajpayee stirkes a statement in a blue suit paired with a white tee
Sunny Leone looked ravishing in black as she is joined by husband Daniel Weber
Suniel Shetty looked super fit in a black polo tee paired with pants
Anupam Kher goes retro with his look for the evening
Sharad Kelkar was joined by wife Keerthi at the party
Riteish Deshmukh arrived at the do in a classic bandhgala
Urvashi Rautela opted for a shimmering off-shoulder gown
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya make a classic power couple
Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi arrives at the do with wife Bhamini Oza
Arjun Rampal was spotted with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades
Daisy Shah looked glamorous in a power suit
Abhimanyu Dassani opts for old-school charm in a chequered suit
Varun Sharma seems to have knocked off his beard and returned to his clean-shaven look
Newly-married sweethearts Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are still reeling from their wedding glow
Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black wrap dress
Ameesha Patel makes heads turn in a netted dress
Hina Khan looks regal in a purple shimmering dress
Sonnalli Seygall looked stunning in a red cut-out gown
Singer Armaan Malik arrives with his father and composer Daboo Malik
Jimmy Shergill looks handsome in a velvet black suit
Meera Chopra makes heads turn around in green
Shatrughan Sinha arrives with wife Poonam and son Luv Sinha
Actor Gajraj Rao opts for his classic ethnic shirt
Composer Himesh Reshammiya arrives with wife Sonia Kapur
Dino Morea opted for a Nehru jacket over a white shirt and black pants
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan opted for his staple black kurta and pyjama
Kamaal R Khan waves to the paparazzi
