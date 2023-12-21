Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol And Others Attend Producer Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | December 21, 2023

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and several celebs arrived at the grand 60th birthday bash of producer Anand Pandit

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Dunki actor looked dapper in a black suit

Salman Khan also arrived wearing a classic suit paired with an electric blue shirt

Kajol looked radiant in a shimmering powder blue saree

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff also pose with the birthday man

Hrithik Roshan arrived with father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan

Handsome men Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff look uber stylish in black

Manoj Bajpayee stirkes a statement in a blue suit paired with a white tee

Sunny Leone looked ravishing in black as she is joined by husband Daniel Weber

Suniel Shetty looked super fit in a black polo tee paired with pants

Anupam Kher goes retro with his look for the evening

Sharad Kelkar was joined by wife Keerthi at the party

Riteish Deshmukh arrived at the do in a classic bandhgala

Urvashi Rautela opted for a shimmering off-shoulder gown

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya make a classic power couple

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi arrives at the do with wife Bhamini Oza

Arjun Rampal was spotted with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Daisy Shah looked glamorous in a power suit

Abhimanyu Dassani opts for old-school charm in a chequered suit

Varun Sharma seems to have knocked off his beard and returned to his clean-shaven look

Newly-married sweethearts Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are still reeling from their wedding glow

Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black wrap dress

Ameesha Patel makes heads turn in a netted dress

Hina Khan looks regal in a purple shimmering dress

Sonnalli Seygall looked stunning in a red cut-out gown

Singer Armaan Malik arrives with his father and composer Daboo Malik

Jimmy Shergill looks handsome in a velvet black suit

Meera Chopra makes heads turn around in green

Shatrughan Sinha arrives with wife Poonam and son Luv Sinha

Actor Gajraj Rao opts for his classic ethnic shirt

Composer Himesh Reshammiya arrives with wife Sonia Kapur

Dino Morea opted for a Nehru jacket over a white shirt and black pants

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan opted for his staple black kurta and pyjama

Kamaal R Khan waves to the paparazzi

Thanks For Reading!

Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Is Too Preachy, Deals With Serious Identity Crisis
Find out More