Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rupali Ganguly Visit CM Eknath Shinde’s House For Ganpati Darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in a navy blue kurta.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Kajal Aggarwal, her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her son also graced Eknath Shinde's residence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar arrived in a saree.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Himesh Reshammiya wore a shirt as he arrived for Bappa's darshan.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Rashami Desai donned a ethnic suit.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Asha Bhosle also was seen at Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff was spotted too.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Boney Kapoor also garced their presence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Shehnaaz Gill posed with Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha donned ethnic outfits at Eknath Shinde's house.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Kumar Sanu posed with Eknath Shinde.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Kunal Kemmu also graced at Eknath Shinde's residence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar donned a black kurta.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Last seen in Jawan, Sunil Grover wore a checkered shirt.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and Boney Kapoor also posed for a photo together.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Esha Gupta and Avneet Kaur were also seen at Eknath Shinde's residence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrived too.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Adah Sharma wore a salwar suit at Eknath Shinde's house.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Arjun Rampal arrived with his daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Pankaj Tripathi arrived wearing a white shirt.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Tanishaa Mukerji stunned in a blue saree.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Yaariyan 2 star Meezaan Jafri wore a brown kurta as he arrived at Eknath Shinde's residence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev were also spotted.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly stunned in a saree as she graced Eknath Shinde's residence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel looked pretty as she posed for the paparazzi.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde arrived in a yellow saree at Eknath Shinde's residence.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Nikhil Dwivedi was also seen at Eknath Shinde's house.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla