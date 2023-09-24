Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rupali Ganguly Visit CM Eknath Shinde’s House For Ganpati Darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan arrived in a navy blue kurta.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kajal Aggarwal, her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her son also graced Eknath Shinde's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar arrived in a saree.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Himesh Reshammiya wore a shirt as he arrived for Bappa's darshan.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Rashami Desai donned a ethnic suit.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Asha Bhosle also was seen at Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Jackie Shroff was spotted too.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Boney Kapoor also garced their presence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Shehnaaz Gill posed with Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha donned ethnic outfits at Eknath Shinde's house.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kumar Sanu posed with Eknath Shinde.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kunal Kemmu also graced at Eknath Shinde's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar donned a black kurta.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Last seen in Jawan, Sunil Grover wore a checkered shirt.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and Boney Kapoor also posed for a photo together.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Esha Gupta and Avneet Kaur were also seen at Eknath Shinde's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrived too.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Adah Sharma wore a salwar suit at Eknath Shinde's house.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Arjun Rampal arrived with his daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Pankaj Tripathi arrived wearing a white shirt.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Tanishaa Mukerji stunned in a blue saree.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Yaariyan 2 star Meezaan Jafri wore a brown kurta as he arrived at Eknath Shinde's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev were also spotted.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly stunned in a saree as she graced Eknath Shinde's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel looked pretty as she posed for the paparazzi.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde arrived in a yellow saree at Eknath Shinde's residence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Nikhil Dwivedi was also seen at Eknath Shinde's house.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla