SEVENTEEN Member Jun Dazzles In Sultry Look: Check PSYCHO Concept Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
SEVENTEEN's Jun Stuns in Sultry Concept Photos for Solo Release 'PSYCHO'"
Pledis Entertainment shared the concept image for Jun's upcoming solo digital single "PSYCHO" on SEVENTEEN's official social media accounts.
The concept picture showcases Jun's captivating black-and-white reverse appeal, demonstrating his artistic versatility.
Jun's concept teasers exude charm with strong poses and a serious gaze, highlighting his mature visual and strong physique.
The highly anticipated release of "PSYCHO" comes after approximately nine months since Jun's previous solo song, "LIMBO."
Fans are excitedly anticipating that "PSYCHO" will deliver even better music and performances compared to Jun's previous work.
The digital single is scheduled to be released on July 4th, adding to the anticipation surrounding Jun's solo endeavors.
Jun's solo releases have been well-received in the past, and fans are eager to see his artistic growth and evolution with "PSYCHO."
