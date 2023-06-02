Semantic Error to Light On Me: 15 Best BL K-dramas to watch this Pride month

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Get ready to celebrate Pride Month with an exciting selection of BL (Boys' Love) Korean dramas that will captivate your heart and keep you hooked from start to end. Here are the best picks from our watchlist:
Photos from Viki & YouTube
Love Mate (2023)
"Love Mate" introduces us to Seo Lee Joon, a team leader at So What Media, who finds his life turned upside down when a new employee, Jeong Ha Ram, openly expresses interest in him.
Individual Circumstances (2023)
"Individual Circumstances" tells the story of Ha Yeon Woo, a struggling movie director, and Sung Woo Jae, a famous web novel writer, whose encounter after a long time sparks a passionate romance.
Our Dating Sim (2023)
Prepare for nostalgia in "Our Dating Sim" as Lee Wan and Shin Ki Tae, former best friends from high school, reunite years later when fate brings them together at a gaming company.
Roommates of Poongduck 304 (2022)
"Roommates of Poongduck 304" follows the journey of Ji Ho Joon, a third-generation chaebol, who finds himself living in Poongduck Villa, where the owner, Seo Jae Yoon, happens to work for his family's company.
Oh! Boarding House (2022)
Experience a thrilling love story in "Oh! Boarding House" as Sul Won, in charge of his mother's boarding house, faces danger on his first day, only to be rescued by high school teacher Kim Chul Soo, leading to an unexpected romance.
Cherry Blossoms After Winter (2022)
"Cherry Blossoms After Winter" explores the heartwarming connection between Seo Hae Bom and Jo Tae Sung, who become classmates after living together in an adoptive family since childhood.
Semantic Error (2022)
Witness the clash and unexpected bond between computer science student Chu Sang Woo and popular design student Jang Jae Young in "Semantic Error," as a group project gone wrong brings them closer.
Kissable Lips (2022)
Dive into the world of vampires and forbidden love in "Kissable Lips" as Kim Jun Ho, a vampire desperate to become human, discovers Choi Min Hyun, a human with rare blood, who might hold the key to his transformation.
My Sweet Dear (2021)
"My Sweet Dear" introduces us to Yoon Do Gun, a talented chef who finds himself at odds with Choi Jung Woo, a colleague who copies recipes instead of creating his own. Despite their initial conflicts, a surprising romance blossoms between them.
Peach of Time (2021)
"Peach of Time," a Korean-Thai collaboration, follows Peach, a young Thai man who discovers that his Korean friend Yoon Oh's soul is trapped on Earth after an untimely death. Together, they uncover the truth behind Yoon Oh's demise and realize the depth of their love for each other.
Light On Me (2021)
In "Light On Me," introverted high school student Woo Tae Kyung joins the student council and encounters his first love, sparking a heartwarming and emotional journey of self-discovery and romance.
To My Star (2021) and To My Star 2 (2022)
"To My Star" and its sequel "To My Star 2" tell the story of popular actor Kang Seo Joon, who finds refuge in the home of chef Han Ji Woo after a major scandal. As they navigate their differences and external obstacles, they discover a deep connection that leads them to a happy ending.
Color Rush (2020 - 2021) and Color Rush 2 (2022)
"Color Rush" introduces Yeon Woo, a person who sees the world in shades of gray, until he meets Yoo Han, his soulmate who brings vibrant colors into his life. The second season follows Yeon Woo's search for his missing mother and Yoo Han, with the help of Se Hyun.
Mr. Heart (2020)
A sprinter Sang Ha (Han Se Jin) and marathoner Jin Won (Cheon Seung Ho) with opposite personalities unite for marathon championship. Ater several clashes, they eventually end up falling for each other.
Where Your Eyes Linger (2020)
“Where Your Eyes Linger” tells the story of Han Tae Joo (Han Gi Chan) a rich-spoiled brat and Gang Gook (Jang Eui Soo), his bodyguard-friend. After staying together for 15 years they realise their budding feelings of love for each other.