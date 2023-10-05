Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Shriya Saran Attend Muthiah Muralidaran's 800 Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Muthiah Muralidaran hosted a special screening of film '800' in Mumbai on Wednesday
It eas attended by his friends Virendra Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh
Actress Shriya Saran also dropped by to support her friend Murali
The film, based on the life of the legendary spinner Muralidaran, is slated to release on October 6 theatrically
Directed by MS Sripathy, produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari, the film stars Madhur Mittal in the lead role
800 is releasing in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.
