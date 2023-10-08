Scoop Actress Karishma Tanna Takes Over Busan In Black & White Saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Karishma Tanna won the Best Lead Actress at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023.
For her day out in Busan, Karishma Tanna wore a chevron printed saree and added a brown belt to it.
Karishma Tanna's saree set was from the brand JJ Valaya and it costs ₹89,000.
Karishma Tanna played the role of a crime reported named Jagruti Pathak in Hansal Mehta's Scoop.
Karishma Tanna captioned the photos, "On the roads of #Busan Only love."
Scoop was based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.
