Satish Kaushik Memorial Ceremony: Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023

Satish Kaushik's memorial ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 13, on the late actor-director's birth anniversary

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Several Bollywood celebrities and Satish Kaushik's close friends attended the event

Satish Kaushik's wife and daughter Vanshika were also present. Take a look at others who attended:

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Chunky Panday

Subhash Ghai

Siddharth Roy Kapur

Javed Akhtar and Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher

Darshan Kumarr

Rani Mukerji

Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri

Rakesh Bedi

Johnny Lever

Anup Soni

Shankar Mahadevan

