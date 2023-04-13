Satish Kaushik Memorial Ceremony: Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Satish Kaushik's memorial ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 13, on the late actor-director's birth anniversary
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Several Bollywood celebrities and Satish Kaushik's close friends attended the event
Satish Kaushik's wife and daughter Vanshika were also present. Take a look at others who attended:
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi
Chunky Panday
Subhash Ghai
Siddharth Roy Kapur
Javed Akhtar and Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Darshan Kumarr
Rani Mukerji
Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri
Rakesh Bedi
Johnny Lever
Anup Soni
Shankar Mahadevan
