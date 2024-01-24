Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings At Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

By: Sachin T | January 24, 2024
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Verul, Maharashtra, on Tuesday
The actress, who is a devout follower of Lord Shiva, paid her obeisance at the temple with members of her team
She was seen praying with utmost devotion and she even whispered her wishes in Nandi's ear
Sara and her friend were seen performing holy rituals as they offered their prayers to Lord Shiva
"Jai Bholenath", she captioned her post on Instagram
This is not the first time Sara has been seen worshipping Lord Shiva
The actress visits the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain every few months, and has even taken multiple trips to Kedarnath Dham
