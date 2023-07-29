Sanjay Dutt Meets Fans Outside Mumbai House On Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 64th birthday on July 29, Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A large number of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence to wish him on his birthday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen greeting them all with love and open arms

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Some even got flowers and gifts for the actor which he lovingly accepted

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dutt was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He shook hands with his fans who waited for hours outside his house to catch one glimpse of the star

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He posed for the paparazzi, who in turn, wished him a happy birthday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dutt will next be seen in films such as 'Ghudchadi', 'The Virgin Tree' and 'Double iSmart'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

