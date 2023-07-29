Sanjay Dutt Meets Fans Outside Mumbai House On Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 64th birthday on July 29, Saturday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A large number of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence to wish him on his birthday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen greeting them all with love and open arms
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Some even got flowers and gifts for the actor which he lovingly accepted
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Dutt was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He shook hands with his fans who waited for hours outside his house to catch one glimpse of the star
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He posed for the paparazzi, who in turn, wished him a happy birthday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Dutt will next be seen in films such as 'Ghudchadi', 'The Virgin Tree' and 'Double iSmart'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
