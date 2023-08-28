Sangeeta Bijlani, 63, Sets Internet Ablaze In Shimmery Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani made heads turn on Sunday as she graced an event in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

At 63, she proved age is just a number as she stepped out in shimmery gown with a plunging neckline

Sangeeta's pictures from the event set the internet on fire and fans could not help but gush over the timeless beauty

Sangeeta looked effortlessly hot as she posed for the paparazzi

She kept her hair loose and paired her outfit with dainty accessories, accentuating her features

As soon as her photos went viral, netizens tagged actor Salman Khan and joked that he can still woo Sangeeta once again

For the unawares, Salman and Sangeeta dated in the late 1980s, but they broke up just before they were about to get married after being in relationship for 8 years

However, the two have burried the hatchet and are back to being close friends. Sangeeta also shares a close bond with the actor's family

