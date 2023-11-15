Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Picturesque Vacation In Bhutan - See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from work, took a trip to Bhutan with her friends.
Samantha took to her Instagram and dropped a series of photos offering a sneak peek to her fans of the most picturesque location she was staying at.
The Family Man season 2 actress also took a dip in the pool which had a stunning view of the mountains. Clearly, a perfect dose of relaxation.
Not just the pool, but Samantha’s bathtub also came with scenic beauty as she decided to unwind by reading a book.
The actress also explored outdoors and posed in front of a giant Buddha statue with her travel buddies.
Samantha also shopped for local stationary. Here's a notebook with some tie-dye art.
Samantha also sipped on some locally brewed drinks and this picture seems like her time at a natural spa.
The Kushi actress also went around to check out the handicrafts by local artisans of Bhutan.
