Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Picturesque Vacation In Bhutan - See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from work, took a trip to Bhutan with her friends.

Samantha took to her Instagram and dropped a series of photos offering a sneak peek to her fans of the most picturesque location she was staying at.

The Family Man season 2 actress also took a dip in the pool which had a stunning view of the mountains. Clearly, a perfect dose of relaxation.

Not just the pool, but Samantha’s bathtub also came with scenic beauty as she decided to unwind by reading a book.

The actress also explored outdoors and posed in front of a giant Buddha statue with her travel buddies.

Samantha also shopped for local stationary. Here's a notebook with some tie-dye art.

Samantha also sipped on some locally brewed drinks and this picture seems like her time at a natural spa.

The Kushi actress also went around to check out the handicrafts by local artisans of Bhutan.

Thanks For Reading!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Curves In Hot Pink Saree
Find out More