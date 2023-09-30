Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Twin In Pink At Inaaya Kemmu's Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya celebrated her birthday recently.
Saif Ali Khan attended Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday.
Soha Ali Khan wrote in the caption, "And just like that... 6 !! #happybirthday."
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.
Inaaya Kemmu donned a pink dress for her birthday party.
Saif Ali Khan was seen twinning with his son Taimur Ali Khan as they attended Inaaya's birthday.
Soha Ali Khan captioned the pictures, "When your child says I don’t want a birthday party, I just want my 3 closest friends, my family and unlimited cotton candy … count your blessings !! Thank you all for your wishes."
Soha, Saif and Saba posed for a happy photo.
