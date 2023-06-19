Revisiting Ramayana: Cherish Glimpses Of These Famous Characters From Ramanand Sagar's EPIC TV Series

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023

One of India's most popular tele-series, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, which premiered in 1987, acquired immense cult status that viewers would resort to their best behaviour while watching the show. From removing their footwear, to draping dupattas over their foreheads, the show is considered to be second to the historic holy text. Let's revisit glimpses of the characters that we've loved and continue loving

Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita Maa

Sunil Lehri as Lakshman

Sanjay Jog as Bharat

Dara Singh as Hanuman

Arvind Trivedi as Ravana

Bal Dhuri as Raja Dashratha

Jayshree Gadkar as Kaushalya

Padma Khanna as Kaikeyi

Rajnibala as Sumitra

Mukesh Rawal as Vibhishan

Vijay Arora as Meghnad

