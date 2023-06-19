Revisiting Ramayana: Cherish Glimpses Of These Famous Characters From Ramanand Sagar's EPIC TV Series

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
One of India's most popular tele-series, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, which premiered in 1987, acquired immense cult status that viewers would resort to their best behaviour while watching the show. From removing their footwear, to draping dupattas over their foreheads, the show is considered to be second to the historic holy text. Let's revisit glimpses of the characters that we've loved and continue loving
Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita Maa
Sunil Lehri as Lakshman
Sanjay Jog as Bharat
Dara Singh as Hanuman
Arvind Trivedi as Ravana
Bal Dhuri as Raja Dashratha
Jayshree Gadkar as Kaushalya
Padma Khanna as Kaikeyi
Rajnibala as Sumitra
Mukesh Rawal as Vibhishan
Vijay Arora as Meghnad
