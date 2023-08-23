Remembering KK: 12 Underrated Gems From The Singer's Discography

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
If one magical voice defined music and romance for an entire generation, it has to be of KK's. On his birth anniversary, let's revisit his best live acts and also scout through 12 songs that aren't spoken about as highly as his many known popular hits
Instagram: KK
Chhod Aaye Hum - Maachis - 1996
Instagram: KK
Strawberry Aankhein - Sapnay - 1997
Instagram: KK
Jab Bhi Koi Haseena - Hera Pheri - 2000
Instagram: KK
Banda Bindas - Aks - 2001
Instagram: KK
Ladka Yeh Kehta Hai - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003
Instagram: KK
Door Se Paas - Musafir - 2005
Instagram: KK
Aye Bekhabar - Zeher - 2005
Instagram: KK
Soniye - Aksar - 2006
Instagram: KK
O Meri Jaan - Life In A Metro - 2007
Instagram: KK
Jaane Kaise - Raqeeb - 2007
Instagram: KK
Beete Lamhein - The Train - 2007
Instagram: KK
Abhi Abhi - Jism 2 - 2012
Instagram: KK
Thanks For Reading!