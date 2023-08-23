Remembering KK: 12 Underrated Gems From The Singer's Discography

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023

If one magical voice defined music and romance for an entire generation, it has to be of KK's. On his birth anniversary, let's revisit his best live acts and also scout through 12 songs that aren't spoken about as highly as his many known popular hits

Chhod Aaye Hum - Maachis - 1996

Strawberry Aankhein - Sapnay - 1997

Jab Bhi Koi Haseena - Hera Pheri - 2000

Banda Bindas - Aks - 2001

Ladka Yeh Kehta Hai - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003

Door Se Paas - Musafir - 2005

Aye Bekhabar - Zeher - 2005

Soniye - Aksar - 2006

O Meri Jaan - Life In A Metro - 2007

Jaane Kaise - Raqeeb - 2007

Beete Lamhein - The Train - 2007

Abhi Abhi - Jism 2 - 2012

Thanks For Reading!

