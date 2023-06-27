R.D Burman's 84th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Pancham Da's Eternal Music Through His 10 Best Hindi Film Albums

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Whenever Indian music is spoken about at length, the name Rahul Dev Burman or R.D. Burman comes to mind, instantly. With over four decades of music scored across 300 films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Marathi, there hasn't been another of Pancham Da's stature. On the occasion of his 84th birth anniversary, let's take a look at his 10 best Hindi film albums that boasted of the most evergreen hits, which we continue to croon even today
Kati Patang - 1971
Caravan - 1971
Amar Prem - 1972
Mere Jeevan Saathi - 1972
Yaadon Ki Baaraat - 1973
Aap Ki Kasam - 1974
Khel Khel Mein - 1975
Sholay - 1975
Masoom - 1983
Saagar - 1985
