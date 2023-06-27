R.D Burman's 84th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Pancham Da's Eternal Music Through His 10 Best Hindi Film Albums

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023

Whenever Indian music is spoken about at length, the name Rahul Dev Burman or R.D. Burman comes to mind, instantly. With over four decades of music scored across 300 films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Marathi, there hasn't been another of Pancham Da's stature. On the occasion of his 84th birth anniversary, let's take a look at his 10 best Hindi film albums that boasted of the most evergreen hits, which we continue to croon even today

Kati Patang - 1971

Caravan - 1971

Amar Prem - 1972

Mere Jeevan Saathi - 1972

Yaadon Ki Baaraat - 1973

Aap Ki Kasam - 1974

Khel Khel Mein - 1975

Sholay - 1975

Masoom - 1983

Saagar - 1985

