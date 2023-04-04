Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Here's how Pushpa actress became 'national crush' of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023
Actress Rashmika Mandanna turns 27 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023
On this ocassion, let us tell you how this south beauty ended up being called as 'national crush' of India
The actress who is highly popular in the South Indian film industry made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’.
Her performance in 'Kirik Party' received critical acclaim and she quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry
Rashmika gained even more popularity with her role in the Telugu film ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018), which became a massive box-office hit and established her as a leading actress in Telugu cinema
Her next film, ‘Dear Comrade’ (2019), in which she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda, further cemented her position as a talented actress with a strong fan following.
Rashmika's charm, natural beauty, and impressive acting skills have won her a huge fan following across India, especially among the younger generation
Her popularity has also been fueled by her active social media presence after regular interaction with her fans and sharing updates about her personal and professional life
While her fans and critics gave the title, Search engine Google also listed her as the ‘National Crush’ of India for the year 2020
