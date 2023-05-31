Ranveer Singh making his way to Hollywood?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star Ranveer Singh is probably making his way to Hollywood after being in Indian Cinema for 12 years.
He has signed a deal with William Morris Endeavor (WME), one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, joining the likes of Rihanna, Robert Pattinson, and more.
As per reports, his co-star Alia Bhatt had also signed with the same agency back in July 2021.
Previously managed by YRF talent company, Ranveer is now represented by India's Collective Artists Network in India and WME globally.
This move has sparked speculation about his potential Hollywood movie appearances, as he continues to climb the ladder of global stardom.
Ranveer has already endorsed international brands, partnered with NBA, attended the launch of Tiffany's flagship store, and more.
His upcoming film, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani," directed by Karan Johar, will see him reunite with Alia Bhatt and feature senior actors like Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.
The film is expected to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.
Thanks For Reading!