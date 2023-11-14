Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Anniversary: PHOTOS That Redefine Couple Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary today, November 14.
Photo Via Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy in a private and extravagant wedding.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story began on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which was released in 2013.
Before tying the knot in 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were engaged in 2015, which they kept a secret for 3 years.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship for six years before they decided to take the plunge in Italy.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred together in several films like Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani Padmaavat and 83.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently featured on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, season 8, and unveiled their wedding video to the audience for the first time.
On the occasion of Diwali 2023, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sealed it with a kiss.