Rani Mukerji Birthday: 7 must-watch movies of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023

The Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway sta is celebrating her 44th Birthday today

In her three and a half decades of acting career, she has featured in several blockbuster movies

on her 44th birthday, let's glorify her by looking at her 7 best movies so far

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Rani played a married woman who undergoes a miscarriage and becomes mother via surrogacy. This is one of the best family entertainer by the actress

Hum tum

She gave a girl next door vive with a role of fun-loving, bubbly girl in this romantic-comedy

Bunty Aur Bzbli

By playing a con-woman Babli, she made the entire nation dance to the tunes of 'Dhadak Dhadak'?

Black

She impressed us by playing a blind,deaf and mute girl in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Hichki

Her acting was simply superb when she played a girl Naina Mathur suffering from Tourette syndrom, who wishes to become a teacher

Mardaani

The actress as always showed her versatility by playing a tough cop and beating up the bad guys in this action thriller

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Her latest role needs a special mention. By essaying this character with deepest emotions, she has proved herself a 'doting mother'.

