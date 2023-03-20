Rani Mukerji Birthday: 7 must-watch movies of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
The Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway sta is celebrating her 44th Birthday today
In her three and a half decades of acting career, she has featured in several blockbuster movies
on her 44th birthday, let's glorify her by looking at her 7 best movies so far
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Rani played a married woman who undergoes a miscarriage and becomes mother via surrogacy. This is one of the best family entertainer by the actress
Hum tum
She gave a girl next door vive with a role of fun-loving, bubbly girl in this romantic-comedy
Bunty Aur Bzbli
By playing a con-woman Babli, she made the entire nation dance to the tunes of 'Dhadak Dhadak'?
Black
She impressed us by playing a blind,deaf and mute girl in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
Hichki
Her acting was simply superb when she played a girl Naina Mathur suffering from Tourette syndrom, who wishes to become a teacher
Mardaani
The actress as always showed her versatility by playing a tough cop and beating up the bad guys in this action thriller
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Her latest role needs a special mention. By essaying this character with deepest emotions, she has proved herself a 'doting mother'.
Thanks For Reading!