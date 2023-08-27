Raksha Bandhan 2023: 8 Most-Loved On-Screen Bollywood Siblings

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between a brother and his sister and it symbolises the promise to protect each other. Over the years, Bollywood has seen some of the most iconic on-screen sibling jodis. Have a look
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai took the box office by storm when they played brother and sister in the 2000 film Josh
Speak of on-screen siblings and one cannot miss the mention of Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa
Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do showed how though siblings might sometimes fight, but they are the first ones to stand up for each other in the face of adversities
Arjun Rampal played the protective brother to Deepika Padukone in Housefull
Salman Khan and Neelam's banter in Hum Saath Saath Hain has to be one of the most-loved things about the cult film
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit showed how a sister can go to lengths and can brave any storm when it comes to her brother
Akshay Kumar and Sadia Khateeb highlighted the selfless love that a brother and sister have for each other
Hrithik Roshan and Kanika Tiwari's bond in Agneepath has to be one of the most adorable ones on screen till date
Thanks For Reading!