Radhika Madan Birthday: Bold pics of the actress that are too HOT to handle

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
Bollywood actress Radhika Madan will celebrate her 28th birthday on May 1
Radhika is is a true-blue fashionista and her social media handle is too good to be missed
As the actress celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at some of her bold and sexy pictures
Radhika is quite active on social media and she often shares stunning pictures of herself
Apart from acting, Radhika has also been winning hearts with her envious sartorial choices
Radhika's style has undergone a massive transformation
It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has set the bar high every time she makes a public appearance or posts a picture
From styles and cuts to shades and silhouettes, Radhika has time and again experimented with her looks
She has also managed to impress the fashion police
Radhika never shies away from sharing her stunning photos
She has time and again said that she doesn't pay heed to online trolls even after being criticised for her looks and sartorial choices
The actress had once said that she loves what she wears and if someone did not like it, it is their opinion
Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika will next be seen in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
She also has Kacchey Limbu, Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and Sanaa in the pipeline
