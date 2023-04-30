Radhika Madan Birthday: Bold pics of the actress that are too HOT to handle

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan will celebrate her 28th birthday on May 1

Radhika is is a true-blue fashionista and her social media handle is too good to be missed

As the actress celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at some of her bold and sexy pictures

Radhika is quite active on social media and she often shares stunning pictures of herself

Apart from acting, Radhika has also been winning hearts with her envious sartorial choices

Radhika's style has undergone a massive transformation

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has set the bar high every time she makes a public appearance or posts a picture

From styles and cuts to shades and silhouettes, Radhika has time and again experimented with her looks

She has also managed to impress the fashion police

Radhika never shies away from sharing her stunning photos

She has time and again said that she doesn't pay heed to online trolls even after being criticised for her looks and sartorial choices

The actress had once said that she loves what she wears and if someone did not like it, it is their opinion

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika will next be seen in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

She also has Kacchey Limbu, Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and Sanaa in the pipeline

