Prasoon Joshi Birthday: 8 Thoughtful Quotes By The Padma Shri Awardee

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Born on September 16, 1971, Prasoon Joshi is an accomplished Indian lyricist, screenwriter, and advertising copywriter. He is a highly productive writer and poet, with his debut book "Main aur Woh" hitting the shelves at the age of 17.
Wikimedia Commons
He received consecutive Filmfare Best Lyricist Awards in 2007 and 2008. He is also recognized as a columnist and a respected speaker. Currently, he holds the position of Chairperson at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Here are some quotes by Joshi, featured in his books.
Wikimedia Commons
"Our job is to soak ourselves in the information and then process it to bring it out in a creative way that connects to the whole world"
"Writing lyrics hasn't been, and is not, my profession; It's a passion"
"Any brand needs the right time and an atmosphere that is conducive to be successful."
"A truly progressive society is one where any thought or creation can flourish for no other reason but its merit."
"I sometimes deliberate whether, today, we listen to music for the love of it or simply as a memory device"
"I am often asked what makes a beautiful song? What came first, the tunes or the words? For me, a soulful song is one where there is no overt competition between the music and the lyrics- one that is just a beautiful blend"
"A belief that creates distance from fellow humans is ultimately counterproductive."
"We have to ensure that the uniqueness of our culture and its ethos is not compromised but leveraged."
