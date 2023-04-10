Photos: Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kolkata to witness the KKR vs RCB IPL match
While in the city, SRK made sure to meet numerous acid attack survivors
Photos of SRK interacting with the survivors have gone viral on the internet
SRK also clicked pictures with each one of the acid attack survivors
For the unversed, SRK runs an NGO called the Meer Foundation which helps acid attack survivors
SRK is known for his philanthropic works and the Meer Foundation is one of them
It helps acid attack survivors with aid and rehabilitation under various empowerment schemes
On his birthday and other special occasions too, SRK makes it a point to catch up with members of the Meer Foundation from time to time
On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki
