Photos: Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kolkata to witness the KKR vs RCB IPL match

While in the city, SRK made sure to meet numerous acid attack survivors

Photos of SRK interacting with the survivors have gone viral on the internet

SRK also clicked pictures with each one of the acid attack survivors

For the unversed, SRK runs an NGO called the Meer Foundation which helps acid attack survivors

SRK is known for his philanthropic works and the Meer Foundation is one of them

It helps acid attack survivors with aid and rehabilitation under various empowerment schemes

On his birthday and other special occasions too, SRK makes it a point to catch up with members of the Meer Foundation from time to time

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki

