Photos: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The King Khan greeted his fans outside the airport with folded hands and a salaam

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He also blew kisses to his fans who clamoured to get a glimpse of the star

Photo by Varinder Chawla

However, as soon as SRK stepped out of the airport, he was mobbed by the crowd which had gathered there

Photo by Varinder Chawla

People tried to click pictures with the actor and even recorded his videos

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK was surrounded by his guards and the airport security and yet the actor was inconvenienced due to the crazy rush

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK was seen hurrying towards his car and he quickly zoomed off

Photo by Varinder Chawla

SRK seems to have returned from Kashmir where he was shooting for 'Dunki'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

'Dunki' marks SRK first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

