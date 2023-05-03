Photos: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The King Khan greeted his fans outside the airport with folded hands and a salaam
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He also blew kisses to his fans who clamoured to get a glimpse of the star
Photo by Varinder Chawla
However, as soon as SRK stepped out of the airport, he was mobbed by the crowd which had gathered there
Photo by Varinder Chawla
People tried to click pictures with the actor and even recorded his videos
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK was surrounded by his guards and the airport security and yet the actor was inconvenienced due to the crazy rush
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK was seen hurrying towards his car and he quickly zoomed off
Photo by Varinder Chawla
SRK seems to have returned from Kashmir where he was shooting for 'Dunki'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
'Dunki' marks SRK first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!