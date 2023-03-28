PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates early birthday with fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna, who continues to be the 'national crush', got the sweetest surprise from her fans ahead of her birthday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rashmika was spotted arriving in Mumbai with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas
Photo by Varinder Chawla
As soon as she approached her car to exit the airport, her fans surprised her with a birthday cake
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rashmika, who will turn a year older on April 5, celebrated an early birthday with her fans at the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She could not stop gushing about how cute the gesture by her fans was
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was seen happily cutting the cake with her fans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Dressed in blue, Rashmika looked radiant as she cut the cake
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She even fed cake to the fans and thanked them for their love
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was also seen indulging in a playful banter with the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!