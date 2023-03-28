PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates early birthday with fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna, who continues to be the 'national crush', got the sweetest surprise from her fans ahead of her birthday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rashmika was spotted arriving in Mumbai with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Photo by Varinder Chawla

As soon as she approached her car to exit the airport, her fans surprised her with a birthday cake

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rashmika, who will turn a year older on April 5, celebrated an early birthday with her fans at the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She could not stop gushing about how cute the gesture by her fans was

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was seen happily cutting the cake with her fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dressed in blue, Rashmika looked radiant as she cut the cake

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She even fed cake to the fans and thanked them for their love

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was also seen indulging in a playful banter with the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

