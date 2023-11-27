PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Makes A Stylish Appearance At F1 Grand Prix In Abu Dhabi

By: Oshin Fernandes | November 27, 2023
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Formula One Grand Prix, which took place at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
The former Miss World was seen sashaying wearing a hot pink and black strappy dress.
Priyanka accessorised her look with a luxury watch, a pair of minimal earrings, and black leather boots.
She also carried a pair of wide black sunglasses to amp up her style to another level.
Priyanka kept her hair messy accentuating the highlights and went for a defined eye makeup with dark pink lip colour.
In another picture, she is seen flaunting her world map tattoo which clearly manifests her idea of global domination.
She struck a couple of poses next to the Formula One car and was all smiles to be at the event.
