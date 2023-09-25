PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first public appearance as a married couple on Monday afternoon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti's bridal glow was evident as she stepped out of the boat with her husband
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Modern-day bride Parineeti kept it casual in a pink poncho top with jeans, matching her outfit with her choora
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Raghav, on the other hand, kept it simple in a white shirt and blue jeans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The newlyweds blushed as the paparazzi congratulated them
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The couple will now head to Delhi where they are expected to throw a grand reception bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti and Raghav are also reportedly planning a lavish bash for their B-Town friends in Mumbai soon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
