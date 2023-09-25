PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first public appearance as a married couple on Monday afternoon

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti's bridal glow was evident as she stepped out of the boat with her husband

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Modern-day bride Parineeti kept it casual in a pink poncho top with jeans, matching her outfit with her choora

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raghav, on the other hand, kept it simple in a white shirt and blue jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The newlyweds blushed as the paparazzi congratulated them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple will now head to Delhi where they are expected to throw a grand reception bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti and Raghav are also reportedly planning a lavish bash for their B-Town friends in Mumbai soon

Photo by Varinder Chawla

