Kriti Kharbanda buys ₹1.07 crore Range Rover car

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is now a proud owner of a brand new Range Rover car

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress got home her swanky new car and shared her joy with the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by beau Pulkit Samrat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Pulkit and Kriti were all smiles as they drove home her new car

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti purchased a new Range Rover Velar -- white in colour

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The luxurious car is worth a whopping Rs 1.07 crore

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti posed happily for the paps with her new car while Pulkit cheered on

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti was last seen in the 2021 film '14 Phere' alongside Vikrant Massey

Photo by Varinder Chawla

