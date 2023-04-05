Kriti Kharbanda buys ₹1.07 crore Range Rover car

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Actress Kriti Kharbanda is now a proud owner of a brand new Range Rover car
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress got home her swanky new car and shared her joy with the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by beau Pulkit Samrat
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Both Pulkit and Kriti were all smiles as they drove home her new car
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti purchased a new Range Rover Velar -- white in colour
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The luxurious car is worth a whopping Rs 1.07 crore
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti posed happily for the paps with her new car while Pulkit cheered on
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti was last seen in the 2021 film '14 Phere' alongside Vikrant Massey
Photo by Varinder Chawla
