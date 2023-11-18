PHOTOS: Hot Disha Patani Sizzles In A Bold Outfit With Plunging Neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently attended an event in Mumbai where she made a stylish appearance.
For the event, Disha wore a bold white cut-out dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Disha wore an extravagent diamond necklace and kept her hair tied in a vintage style up-do.
She kept her makeup minimal and let her dewy skin shine exuding a healthy glow. Disha went for long lashes and a nude lip colour.
Disha's outfit complimented her svelte figure. It is to be noted she does a rigorous workout to maintain it.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Yodha'.
She also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in her pipeline. The film is also headlined by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
